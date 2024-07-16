99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Reveal Who Said The “L” Word First

July 16, 2024 8:15AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Who said “I love you” first: Selena Gomez or Benny Blanco? Selena did! They spilled that tea in a TikTok challenge “Who’s Most Likely To: Couples Edition” and followers learned more fun facts.

They each answered with waving their hands who takes longer to get ready, who cleans the house, who wants to be the bigger spoon and more. They went public with their relationship last December on her social media.

 

@selenagomez♬ original sound – FabFitFun

More about:
benny blanco
I love you
Selena Gomez
tiktok challenge
Who's Most Likely To

POPULAR POSTS

1

NBA Player Louisville Native D'Angelo Russell Unveils New Basketball Court At Algonquin Park
2

Celebrating "Em-Merica" 4th of July Weekend
3

Viral: Deli Manager Celebrates Honor Roll Student
4

MrBeast Builds 100 Houses To Give Away
5

Katy Perry Shows Off Ripped Physique

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE