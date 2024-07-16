Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Reveal Who Said The “L” Word First

Source: YouTube

Who said “I love you” first: Selena Gomez or Benny Blanco? Selena did! They spilled that tea in a TikTok challenge “Who’s Most Likely To: Couples Edition” and followers learned more fun facts.

They each answered with waving their hands who takes longer to get ready, who cleans the house, who wants to be the bigger spoon and more. They went public with their relationship last December on her social media.