Selena Gets ‘Rare’ Tat To Match Album
Although it’s no rarity to see ink on the gorgeous pop sensation, Selena Gomez got new ink Wednesday night matching her newly released album ‘Rare.’ Selena shared a video and photo to her Instagram that showed her in New York City’s Bang Bang tattoo parlor, where she has frequently gotten tattoos in the past.
The tattoo itself is the literally “rare” written in the same lettering as her album’s cover art. As those of you with ink in coursing through your veins may know size and placement are essential… Selena chose to go with the right side of her neck, just below the ear and close to her jawline. She’s also rocking one of her tye-dye Rare hoodies in the post. (cop not drop)
Her first release in four years, Gomez said the album title helped her with her self-esteem. Selena Gomez, via Spotify. “I just felt like that was me if that makes sense,” she revealed. “Obviously, I’ve had a lot of self esteem issues in the past. I still struggle with confidence and you know, it’s going to be something that I’m always working on. Rare made me feel incredible. That name was so important to me the moment I heard it.”