‘Selena + Chef’ Season 4 Features Hannah Montana’s House

Aug 4, 2022 @ 9:20am

Fans are super excited about Selena Gomez’s fourth season of Selena + Chef.

A teaser for the new season dropped, and eagle-eyed fans noticed the house where filming took place looked very familiar.  “Alex Russo has Miley Stewart’s house… Ok I’m gonna cry,” one emotional fan wrote, referencing Selena’s Wizards of Waverly Place character, while another tweeted, “I KNEW IT WAS FAMILIAR…MY CHILDHOOD.”

Besides chefs, Adrienne Cheatham, Nick DiGiovanni, Devonn Francis, Top Chef winner Kristen Kish, Priya Krishna, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Gordon Ramsay, Rachael Ray, and Paola Velez are all slated for this season.

Fans hope Miley Cyrus will stop by for a taste of what Selena is cooking starting August 18 on HBO Max.

