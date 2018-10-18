See What This Mom Did After Her 14-Year-Old Stole Her BMW

A mom in Texas served up some tough love for her 14-year-old son after he decided to steal her BMW and take it on a joy ride.

The mom of 14-year-old Aaron Martinez was tipped off that her son stole her BMW and was driving it around El Paso. So she went on the hunt. Driving with her daughter, the mother of Aaron eventually tracked down her son. Once she spotted him, she honked her horn while driving behind him and got him to pull over. What happened next will be a valuable and humiliating lesson for the teen.

The anger in her voice. PULL OVER NOOOOOOOW! He knew he was in for it.