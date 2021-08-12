      Weather Alert

See The Trailer For What Nicolas Cage Calls “The Wildest Movie I’ve Ever Made”

Aug 12, 2021 @ 9:25am

Nicolas Cage says Prisoners of the Ghostland as “the wildest movie [he’s] ever made,” and two seconds into this trailer, it’s easy to see why. LJE Films just rolled out the first full trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland, the new post-apocalyptic action-adventure movie starring Cage as Hero, a bank robber who gets released from jail (in a place literally called Samurai Town) in order to help find a warlord’s missing granddaughter.

 

See Prisoners of the Ghostland  in theaters and on VOD and digital on September 17.

