See The Trailer For What Nicolas Cage Calls “The Wildest Movie I’ve Ever Made”

Nicolas Cage says Prisoners of the Ghostland as “the wildest movie [he’s] ever made,” and two seconds into this trailer, it’s easy to see why. LJE Films just rolled out the first full trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland, the new post-apocalyptic action-adventure movie starring Cage as Hero, a bank robber who gets released from jail (in a place literally called Samurai Town) in order to help find a warlord’s missing granddaughter.
See Prisoners of the Ghostland in theaters and on VOD and digital on September 17.