Kylie Jenner has broken her silence regarding the Tristan-Jordyn cheating scandal. In a recent clip for an upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashian episode, Kylie admits that Jordyn “F___d Up.”

The whole scandal plays out on the reality show and Khloe breaks down during a confessional saying, “I’m not a reality show, this is my life.”

Jordyn has since removed her belongings from Kylie’s pool house and the two have been civil about the situation, however reliving it on T.V. may cause more drama.