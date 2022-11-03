Security Guard Wows The Crowd Performing With Dance Team

At first you think nothing of a guy dressed as a security guard at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, blocking dancers performing for the crowd at a University of Tennessee football game. But then…HE JUMPS IN AND SLAYS THE ROUTINE.

He’s Michael Galyean and is a friend of the team…and yes they set this whole scene up. He actually DID work security the entire third quarter LOL! It was gloriously played out to viral perfection!