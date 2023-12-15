Secret Santa Changing Lives In Eastern Idaho

Source: YouTube

For the past nine years a Secret Santa has been surprising residents with big gifts in Eastern Idaho. And this year has been the biggest year yet. Over the years, with the help of a local news station, Santa has been handing out cashiers checks and in some cases cars!

This year, he’s spreading $1 million in the community. The station news director is the only one who knows the identity of the Secret Santa. And sometimes, Santa strikes TWICE. One single mom first got a $2000 check and then a few years later…a $10,000 check!!!

Amazing!