Secret Santa Changing Lives In Eastern Idaho

December 15, 2023 6:00AM EST
For the past nine years a Secret Santa has been surprising residents with big gifts in Eastern Idaho. And this year has been the biggest year yet.  Over the years, with the help of a local news station, Santa has been handing out cashiers checks and in some cases cars! 

This year, he’s spreading $1 million in the community. The station news director is the only one who knows the identity of the Secret Santa. And sometimes, Santa strikes TWICE. One single mom first got a $2000 check and then a few years later…a $10,000 check!!!

 

Amazing!

