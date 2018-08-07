Season Two of Netflix’s Hit Mindhunter Will Investigate Charles Manson

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2010 photo, a movie selected from among Netflix's "Watch Instantly" titles begins to download on a home computer screen in New York. Netflix Inc., reports quarterly financial results Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012, after the market close.(AP Photo/James H. Collins, file)

Neftlix has finally pulled the curtain on the second season of their crime hit “Mindhunter” and Charles Manson will take center stage.

Mindhunter took Netflix by storm last fall and it looks like they will be following up season one with a second season that will both haunt and disturb the viewer. Which, if you watched the first season, you know that creating more discomfort for us will be pretty hard. I mean, 10 minutes into the first season we were shown something that still haunts me to this day. You can google that if you’re interested. It’s disgusting.

Mindhunter follows the lives of two FBI agents who are tasked with interviewing serial killers. They aim to use these interviews to create behavior patterns that will better arm them to hunt down suspected serial killers or possibly even stop a person from becoming one. In the first season, agents Holden Ford and Bill tench come face to face with some of history’s most notorious serial killers; Dennis Rader, Ed Kemper, Richard Speck, Monte Ralph Rissell, Jerry Brudos and Darrell Gene Devier.

There is no release date just yet for season 2 as they are still in the casting process.