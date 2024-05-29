99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Sean Kingston And Mother Arrested On Fraud and Theft Charges

May 29, 2024 9:20AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

First Janice Turner, then her son, rapper Sean Kingston, were arrested on fraud and theft charges after police raided his Florida home May 23rd.

They are accused of committing over $1 million worth of fraud, including stealing money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture. A lawsuit filed against Kingston in February spawned the raid on his rented home according to attorney Dennis Card, who is representing Ver Ver Entertainment in the suit. The suit alleges that Kingston did not pay for numerous items he received from the company including a 232-inch TV.

Card went on to accuse Kingston of organizing a system of fraud: “He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,”  “My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud.”

Kingston’s attorney, Robert Rosenblatt, says he’s confident they will find a “successful resolution.”

More about:
arrested
fraud
Janice Turner
Sean Kingston
Theft

POPULAR POSTS

1

Nurse Saves Cyclist With CPR While Singing "Staying Alive"
2

Brother Drives 17 Hours To Make His Sister's Nursing Graduation
3

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Married In Michigan
4

Ashley Madison Lists Top Cities For Cheaters
5

92-Year-Old Pranks Phone Scammers

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE