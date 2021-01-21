      Weather Alert

Sea Shanties Are The Rage On Tik Tok Giving Us ShantyTok

Jan 21, 2021 @ 8:35am

What the heck is this community budding on Tik Tok called ShantyTok?  A sea shanty is a type of work song that was once commonly sung along with rhythmical labor on board large merchant sailing vessels. And it’s become the new hotness on Tik Tok thanks to Nathan Evans…a Scottish aspiring musician. He kicked off the trend just before Christmas after he uploaded an acapella rendition of “The Scotsman.”

@nathanevanssThe Scotsman. #viral #singing #new #original #abc #fyp #foryou #scottish #shanty #seashanty #singing #scottishsinger #acoustic #cooncilhooseoftiktok♬ original sound – N A T H A N E V A N S S

 

@cullenvancemusicSO MUCH FUN @nathanevanss @miaasanomusic @_luke.the.voice_ @jonnystewartbass @the.bobbybass #SeaShanty #wellerman #pirate #irish #fyp

♬ The Wellerman with Instruments Collab – Cullen Vance

