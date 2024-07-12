99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Scripted Series Coming To Prime Video: “The Greatest”

July 12, 2024 8:32AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Amazon Prime Video has the blessing of Muhammad Ali’s estate for a scripted series called The Greatest. It will focus on the legendary boxer’s life, the struggles and triumphs in and out of the ring.

 

Jaalen Best (All American: Homecoming, Magnum P.I.) will portray Ali, with Ben Watkins (Burn Notice, Hand Of God) as showrunner. Ali’s widow, Lonnie, will serve as executive producer. Of casting Best to portray her late husband, Lonnie said, “With Jaalen Best, we have uncovered a soulful gem. He is such a talented young man who not only embodies Muhammad, but exudes his resilience, courage, charisma and confidence.”

No word yet on a premiere date.

MORE HERE

