“Scream VI” Wins At The Box Office

Source: YouTube

Scream VI opened with the best box office take in franchise history with $44.5 million to win the weekend. CinemaScore gave it a B+ and Rotten Tomatoes gave scores of 75% critics and 93% audience. Creed III followed at No. 2 with another $27.2 million. The film jumped the $100 million mark domestically in just 10 days and finished Sunday with a total of $101.4 million.

The rest of the top five was made up of Sony’s sci-fi dinosaur movie 65, opening in third with $12.3 million despite bad early reviews. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania came in No. 4 with $7 million bringing its domestic total to $198 million. Cocaine Bear is still hanging in at number 5 with another $6.2 million for a domestic total of $51.7 million.