Weather Alert
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Group Therapy
Setting the Bar Stories
Spout Podcast
That Mom Life Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
Lo
PK
Putting Kentuckiana Back to Work
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Featured
Trending
Scottie Pippen Is Renting His Chicago House On Airbnb To Watch Olympic Events
Jul 15, 2021 @ 7:48am
Scottie Pippen is offering fans a chance to watch the Tokyo Olympics from his huge house in 3 one-night stays in August. There’s a maximum of four people allowed to rent each night and it comes with tons of perks!
It’s just $92 dollars a night
( a nod to 1992..the year Pippen and the Dream Team won gold), you get access to his indoor and outdoor basketball courts..his arcade and a SWEET pool. Pippen’s place also promises a stacked kitchen … filled with fresh fruit, veggies and Scottie’s favorite pregame and game-time meals (AKA steak and potatoes). For the ultimate Olympics viewing, a theater room and you can see footage of the Dream Team and access to his Olympic memorabilia.
He won’t be there but will virtually check in, and a staff will be on-call.
It will be available on July 22 to be rented out for Aug. 2, 4 and 6…
CLICK HERE
TAGS
Airbnb
Chicago
House
mansion
Olympics
rent
Scottie Pippen
POPULAR POSTS
Hero Gets National Attention For Stopping A Local Kidnapping
You Laugh You Lose: Don't Go In There Moron
Britney Spears Doesn't Trust Her Doctors, Mom Gets Involved To Help Britney Choose Her Own Lawyer
Campfire Cones Look DELISH
Alien Abduction Contract
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shoppers Break Into “Star-Spangled Banner” At Walmart
It kind of doesn’t get more #AMERICA than this! It …
Weird Things To Celebrate In July
There is way more than the country’s Independence Day to …
Our Favorite Unofficial Fireworks Safety Spokeperson Got A New Wheelchair
The internet was blessed several years ago with “Back It …
You Laugh You Lose: Who Signed The Declaration Of Independence?
For the 4th of July weekend, Kelly brings her best …
Ohio 7-Year-Old Selling Lemonade To Help Build Inclusive Playground In Her Hometown
Kids LOVE playgrounds! 7-year-old, Gwen Ciccozzi loves playing on the …
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Group Therapy
Setting the Bar Stories
Spout Podcast
That Mom Life Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
Lo
PK
Putting Kentuckiana Back to Work
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On