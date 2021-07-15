      Weather Alert

Scottie Pippen Is Renting His Chicago House On Airbnb To Watch Olympic Events

Jul 15, 2021 @ 7:48am
Scottie Pippen is offering fans a chance to watch the Tokyo Olympics from his huge house in 3 one-night stays in August. There’s a maximum of four people allowed to rent each night and it comes with tons of perks!
It’s just $92 dollars a night ( a nod to 1992..the year Pippen and the Dream Team won gold), you get access to  his indoor and outdoor basketball courts..his arcade and a SWEET pool. Pippen’s place also promises a stacked kitchen … filled with fresh fruit, veggies and Scottie’s favorite pregame and game-time meals (AKA steak and potatoes). For the ultimate Olympics viewing, a theater room and you can see footage of the Dream Team and access to his Olympic memorabilia.
He won’t be there but will virtually check in, and a staff will be on-call.
It will be available on July 22 to be rented out for Aug. 2, 4 and 6…CLICK HERE
