Scott Satterfield To Become Next UofL Head Football Coach

Merry Christmas UofL fans! The search is finally over!
Scott Satterfield will be named the UofL head football coach Tuesday.
Satterfield comes to Louisville after six years as the head coach of Appalachian State, where he also played.
The official announcement is expected to come on Tuesday, when the ULAA Board of Directors and Louisville Football have press conferences scheduled.
Don’t worry…He led the Mountaineers to three straight conference titles and three bowl wins.
Satterfield’s 2016 team claimed the school’s first ever Sun Belt championship.
Under his leadership, Appalachian State became the first program in FBS history to win bowl games in each of its first three eligible seasons.
So its looking like we will at least have a better season next year!
