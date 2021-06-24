Scooter Braun Tells HIS Side Of The Taylor Swift Drama

Scooter Braun is opening up with his side of the drama with Taylor Swift and the purchase of her music catalog in a new interview with Variety.
He said:“I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal. … All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding. She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”
In November of 2020, when Scooter sold her masters to someone else, Taylor herself said, “He would never even quote my team a price” and the NDA he wanted her to sign would “silence [her] forever.”
He responded, “The thing that struck me the worst is the word ‘bully.’ I’m firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding. The one thing I’m proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me. They know my character and my truth. That meant a lot to me. In the long run, I’m happy for my life’s work to be the legacy I leave behind.”
Variety then asked, “Do you think this chapter has created misconceptions about you?”
Scooter responded, “Sure. And I think when you’re successful, you are misunderstood. Success is a game of chess, and sometimes on that chessboard, people don’t see what you’re doing until four or five moves in. There’s always going to be misconceptions because people want to see things the way they want to see them. But it would be really nice if we all give each other a little bit of grace.”
He answered fan questions too: