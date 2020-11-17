Scooter Braun Sold Taylor Swift’s Master Recordings And She’s Still Mad
Variety is reporting that Braun’s Ithaca Holdings has sold the masters of Swift’s first six albums to an investment fund for more than $300 million just 17 months after he acquired them.
Swift, who is now signed to Universal Music Group, promised to re-record her first six albums, which she said she could do this month. The remainder of Big Machine remains with Braun and founder Scott Borchetta. She claims the company who bought them, Shamrock Holdings, wrote her a letter saying they wanted to reach out before the deal but couldn’t. “The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off,” she wrote. She tweeted her response:
