Source: YouTube

Scooter Braun, best known for managing Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, says he’s getting out of the music management biz after 23 years in the industry. He’s probably not getting any “Happy Retirement” flowers from Taylor Swift, though. She was REAL SALTY he bought her masters, and prompted her to re-record ALL of her albums as Taylor’s Versions.

He will continue as CEO of his company, HYBE America.