Scooter Braun Asks Taylor Swift To Stop Lashing Out On Social Media
Scooter Braun at first broke his silence on the Taylor Swift drama by saying he wasn’t going to engage in a social media war, but ended up breaking that promise when his family started getting death threats.
To catch you up, earlier this month, Taylor posted on social media that the record label wouldn’t allow her to perform her old hits live. Braun said we live in a time of toxic division and social media isn’t the appropriate place to call out other people. He continued,”If that means that I’ve got to be the bad guy longer, I’ll be the bad guy longer, but I’m not going to participate.”
Braun suggested he and Taylor sit down to have a private conversation to resolve the issue.
But then hours later, Braun went public with a message to Taylor Swift regarding alleged death threats to his family.
Attached to a lengthy message targeting @TaylorSwift, Braun included a screenshot of an incendiary threat he’d received: “Hi, why dont you just die withyour children??? I will buy a gun tmr and them shoot you allin the head[sic].”
In his accompanying message, he tells Swift, “It is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways.“
He also said this is just one of “numerous death threats” received by his family, and that’s why he ultimately decided to go against his word and speak out publicly.
Braun wrote, “This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. HoweverI came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats.” “I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone’s safety.”
