      Weather Alert

Scooter Braun and His Wife Separated After 7 Years, Allegedly Fueled By Taylor Swift Treatment

Jul 12, 2021 @ 6:29am

News broke on Saturday (June 10) that Scooter Braun and his wife, Yael Cohen Braun have separated.

Per Radar Online, the couple is still trying to work through things but rumors swirled regarding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, Jayne has denied that she and Scooter were seeing each other.

Another rumor is that Yael, although she supported Scooter in public, she wasn’t happy with how things went down with Taylor Swift and Braun purchasing her masters.

According to Page Six, the couple are still “friends” and continues to work together as parents of their three children, Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2.

TAGS
Scooter Braun separated Taylor Swift
POPULAR POSTS
Hero Gets National Attention For Stopping A Local Kidnapping
Shoppers Break Into "Star-Spangled Banner" At Walmart
Coors Light Wants To Pay You $5000 To "Chill"
Former JCPS Teacher Of The Year Talks Alcohol Addiction And Recovery On "Red Table Talk"
Subway To Give Away 1 Million Free Subs Next Week As Part Of Menu Overhaul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On