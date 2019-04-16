Science Says You Should Pee In The Shower, Here’s Why

Mention peeing in the shower and you will get mixed reactions but science is telling us that we should be peeing in the shower for one very important reason.

When you shower, you “waste” about 18 gallons of water. Each time you flush the toilet, you “waste” about 1.6 gallons. To continue the math, the average American pees 7 times in a 24 hour period and if you’re showering every day; you are blasting through almost 30 gallons of water every day. That’s a LOT!

So, what if you peed in the shower?

Science is telling us that by peeing in the shower, we are helping to save the Earth just a little bit each time! If every American peed in the shower every day, that would remove a single toilet flush from the equation. When you factor in how many people in the US flush a toilet on a daily basis, it would come out to 185 billion gallons of water saved every year.

Yeah, I think we should all start peeing in the shower.

Read more here.