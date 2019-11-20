      Weather Alert

Science Says Music Makes You Healthier

Nov 20, 2019 @ 4:27pm

Mentally speaking.

A study by the British Academy of Sound Therapy found that listening to music for 78 minutes per day helps maintain good mental health.

Researchers found that 90% of participants said relaxation was an emotional benefit of listening to music. Other emotions participants experienced were happiness (82%), overcoming sadness (47%), concentration (32%).

One researcher notes, “Listening to happy songs increases blood flow to areas of the brain associated with reward…”

So what song turns around YOUR mood?

 

