School Interventionist Gives Free Haircuts To Kids At Lunch

July 9, 2024 7:07AM EDT
Arrangement of hairdressing scissors, brushes, combs and clippers lined up on worktop in Barber shop

There’s an elementary school intervention specialist in Fresno, California who teaches students about self-awareness, self-management, social skills. His name is Carey Knox and he noticed a kid not playing with the others and also noticed he hadn’t had a haircut all year. Since he went to barber school during the pandemic, and asked the principal’s permission, he’s been giving kids confidence with free haircuts at lunch. 

Each child’s parent must also give permission first, but he said these kids’ demeanor completely changed.  Some of the kids hadn’t had a haircut in a long time.

FULL STORY HERE

