School Closings And Delays: January 30th, 2019 A row of school buses covered in snow. January 30th is going to be frigid with dangerously cold wind chills. Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed on January 30th, and activities will be canceled. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Keep checking back for more closings and delays! delaysferreson countyJCPSKentuckianaschool closing SHARE RELATED CONTENT Lincoln Elementary Gets The First JCPS #EveryDayCounts Attendance Party JCPS Website Has Everything You Need To Know for Back To School Chick-Fil-A and Texas Roadhouse Top the Restaurant List JCPS Summer Meals Program JCPS Teachers And Staff Deliver Food On Their Day Off The National Walk Out Day And What It Means