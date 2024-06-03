99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

School Bus Driver Retires After 70 Years On The Job

June 3, 2024 6:19AM EDT
Source: YouTube

 A school bus driver in Virginia named Ulysses Whitfield is finally retiring after shuttling kids back and forth from school for 70 years.  

He’s 85 and started at 15.  You have to be at least 18 to drive a school bus in Virginia now, but that was different when he got hired in 1954. Since the mid-1980s, he only took two half-days off, and no full days off since then.  

“I didn’t have any problems with the kids at all.” He says, “Respect the kids, and you will receive respect from them.” 

