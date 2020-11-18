      Weather Alert

Schitt’s Creek Star Dan Levy Makes “Sexiest Man Alive” Issue of People Magazine

Nov 18, 2020 @ 2:30pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Daniel Levy attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721313 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

And the Schitt’s Creek reign continues! Dan Levy is officially making his “Sexiest Man Alive” debut in this year’s issue of People Magazine’s classic issue.

Dan Levy makes posing for this issue look easy with his adorable puppies and hilarious baking fail stories.

 

