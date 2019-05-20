Scarlett Johansson And ‘SNL’s Colin Jost Are Engaged

Scarlett Johansson is set to be a bride for a third time. After two years of dating, her publicist confirmed to the Associated Presson Sunday that she is engaged to Colin Jost.

This will be the first marriage for the Saturday Night Live star, 36, while it will be Johansson’s third.

She finalized her divorce from her second husband, Romain Dauriac, in September 2017 after filing in March of that year. (They share 4-year-old daughter Rose.)

Johansson had also been married to actor Ryan Reynolds for just over two years from September 2008 to December 2010.

