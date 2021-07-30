      Weather Alert

Saweetie Is Getting Her Own Celebrity Meal At McDonald’s

Jul 30, 2021 @ 5:35am
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Saweetie attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Saweetie is in some good company with BTS, Travis Scott, and J Balvin!

McDonald’s is partnering with Saweetie for its newest celebrity collaboration meal. Beginning Aug. 9, the “Saweetie Meal” will be available and includes a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce.

TAGS
BTS celebrity meal J Balvin McDonalds Saweetie Travis Scott
