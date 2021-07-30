Saweetie Is Getting Her Own Celebrity Meal At McDonald’s

Saweetie is in some good company with BTS, Travis Scott, and J Balvin!
McDonald’s is partnering with Saweetie for its newest celebrity collaboration meal. Beginning Aug. 9, the “Saweetie Meal” will be available and includes a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce.
WHO’S READY FOR ONE OF MY INFAMOUS CONCOCTIONS ?!! 😋💖😋💖 #TheSaweetieMeal x @mcdonalds coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Xfp4Fq558f
— BIG MAC MAMA (@Saweetie) July 29, 2021
WHO’S READY FOR ONE OF MY INFAMOUS CONCOCTIONS ?!! 😋💖😋💖 #TheSaweetieMeal x @mcdonalds coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Xfp4Fq558f
— BIG MAC MAMA (@Saweetie) July 29, 2021