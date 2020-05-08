‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Going To Be ‘Edgier’
Mario Lopez says the “Saved By The Bell” reboot is “a little edgier” than the original. Fans know he was launched into fame playing A.C. Slater in the original, and he’s back for the reboot.
He said, “It’s a little edgier and updated, but not naughty by all means. It’s a lot of fun and I’m having fun with it.” Saved by the Bell is officially being revived as part of NBCUniversal’s first set of shows for their upcoming streaming service, Peacock, which is set to launch later this July.
No premiere date for the SBTB revival has been announced.
MORE HERE