Saved By The Bell Is Coming Back…ON INSTAGRAM

Listen, I grew up on Saved By The Bell. Every morning before school, my sisters and I watched Saved By The Bell until we absolutely had to leave for school, and now it’s coming back!

NBC is releasing new-ish episodes of Saved By The Bell but on INSTAGRAM!

The mini-episodes, which are 4-6 minutes but cover all the plot points with a beginning, middle and end, are available today on Instagram TV. These episodes are customized for vertical view and feature split screen and pop-ups.

Here’s how to make them work: go to NBC’s Instagram, then click on IGTV and you will see episodes pop up!

Saved by the Bell episode 1

Saved by the Bell episode 2

Saved by the Bell episode 3

there’s more than that BTW.