‘Saved By The Bell’ Alum Dustin Diamond Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Saved by the Bell‘s Dustin Diamond (“Screech”) confirmed he is battling cancer and in “a lot of pain.”
Diamond’s rep told Entertainment Weekly that he is “undergoing chemo” for cancer and will remain at the hospital for “at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home.” “By next week, we’ll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he’s comfortable,” the rep told the outlet, adding that when he first arrived at the hospital, Diamond was “was fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired.”
“On top of all this,” his rep said, “he also has shingles, so he’s been in a lot of pain.”
MORE HERE