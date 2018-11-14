Sausage Scented Wrapping Paper Is Here to Improve Christmas

Just when you thought Christmas couldn’t get any better, Jimmy Dean came through in the clutch to give it a tasty boost.

Imagine it’s Christmas morning. You and the family are exchanging gifts when all of a sudden you catch the scent of sausage. You look to the kitchen and there’s no sausage on the griddle. You step outside to see if any of your neighbors are grilling sausages but they’re not. You go back to the gift exchange and once again the smell of sausage overtakes you.

You’re not crazy. It’s sausage scented wrapping paper from Jimmy Dean. Let me repeat that. SAUSAGE. SCENTED. WRAPPING. PAPER!

Do you want to win Christmas? Because that’s how you win Christmas. Oh…you also have to win the wrapping paper.