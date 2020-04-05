Sauerbeck Family Drive-In Showing Church Services on Easter Weekend
This is pretty fantastic and definitely serving a need this week in Kentucky.
FROM WAVE 3 NEWS:
The drive-in, located on 3210 D. W. Griffith Lane, will be showing seven Easter services at their location between April 11-12.
Several local churches have partnered with the drive-in to show their Mass on the big screen. Partners include Westport Road Baptist, Southeast Christian Church, and Life Church among others.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has said that drive-in church services are approved to run, provided everyone stays in their cars, cars park six feet apart, and nothing is passed between cars.
The drive-in said they will be limiting the number of cars into each service to ensure proper spacing guidelines.