‘Saturday Night Live’ Sent Home the Live Studio Audience With Paychecks
‘Saturday Night Live’ not only returned to the airwaves on Saturday night but back to their studio home in New York City too. A taste of normalcy everyone has been craving. They even had a live studio audience and that’s where a tiny little change was made.
Just like before, tickets to ‘SNL’ are free but hard to come by. Part of New York’s new requirements say that live tv audiences can only be cast, crew or employees so audience members got sent home with PAYCHECKS for attending Saturday’s shows.
Each audience member had to undergo rapid covid-19 tests and temperature checks to attend. Did we mention it was the most watched premiere in 4 years?