Saturday Night Live Announces Guests Including Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran

Nov 3, 2021 @ 6:33am
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran is back as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Ed is now officially cleared to perform on SNL this weekend after earlier testing positive for COVID-19. 

 

Jonathan Majors, the star of The Harder They Fall, will host SNL next week with musical guest Taylor Swift. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings star Simu Liu hosts November 20th with musical guest Saweetie.

