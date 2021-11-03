Saturday Night Live Announces Guests Including Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is back as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Ed is now officially cleared to perform on SNL this weekend after earlier testing positive for COVID-19.
Jonathan Majors, the star of The Harder They Fall, will host SNL next week with musical guest Taylor Swift. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings star Simu Liu hosts November 20th with musical guest Saweetie.