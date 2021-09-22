      Weather Alert

“SATC” Star Willie Garson Passes Away At 57

Sep 22, 2021 @ 6:27am

Sex and the City star Willie Garson passed away at the age of 57 Tuesday afternoon following a short illness, PEOPLE confirms. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death.

Garson played Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in HBO’s Sex and the City and its spinoff movies.

This was his last tweet:

He is set to appear in the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That .

TAGS
And Just Like That Death SATC Stanford Blatch Willie Garson
POPULAR POSTS
These Toy Hall Of Fame Finalists Are Taking Us Back!
Taylor Swift Gives Us A Treat Ahead Of Her Upcoming "Red" Rerelease
Southern Indiana Teacher Saves Choking Student
The Real Reason Patrick Dempsey Was Killed Off 'Grey's Anatomy'
Lizzo Is Ready To Remake "The Bodygaurd"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On