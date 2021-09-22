“SATC” Star Willie Garson Passes Away At 57

Sex and the City star Willie Garson passed away at the age of 57 Tuesday afternoon following a short illness, PEOPLE confirms. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death.
Garson played Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in HBO’s Sex and the City and its spinoff movies.
This was his last tweet:
BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS.
— Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) September 5, 2021
BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS.
— Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) September 5, 2021
He is set to appear in the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That… .