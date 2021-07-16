      Weather Alert

SATC Reboot Script Leak Reveals Mr. Big Drama

Jul 16, 2021 @ 8:27am

POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD!

Leaked script details from the “Sex and the City” continuation “And Just Like That…” seem to show Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big have split — and they’re in the midst of a bitter divorce.

Page Six got the scoop from an exclusive glimpse at a script for the reboot that Carrie — now in her 50s and the host of a podcast — and Mr. Big appear to be over and fighting over finances in a plot familiar to many real-life Manhattan socialites. In the new scene, Carrie is dining with BFFs Stanford Blatch (played by Willie Garson), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis).

Carrie tells them she isn’t in a good place: “I was taping the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?”

 

SOURCE

TAGS
And Just Like That HBO Max mr. big Reboot SATC
POPULAR POSTS
Hero Gets National Attention For Stopping A Local Kidnapping
Campfire Cones Look DELISH
Alien Abduction Contract
That Time Sam Was Named Cashier Of The Week At Walmart And The Internet Erupted
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Blocked From Going To The Gym For This Crazy Reason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On