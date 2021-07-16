SATC Reboot Script Leak Reveals Mr. Big Drama

POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD!
Leaked script details from the “Sex and the City” continuation “And Just Like That…” seem to show Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big have split — and they’re in the midst of a bitter divorce.
Page Six got the scoop from an exclusive glimpse at a script for the reboot that Carrie — now in her 50s and the host of a podcast — and Mr. Big appear to be over and fighting over finances in a plot familiar to many real-life Manhattan socialites. In the new scene, Carrie is dining with BFFs Stanford Blatch (played by Willie Garson), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis).
Carrie tells them she isn’t in a good place: “I was taping the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?”
