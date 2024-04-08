99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Sasha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher Divorcing After 13 Years Of Marriage

April 8, 2024 10:03AM EDT
Sasha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are jointly sharing that they filed for divorce together last year to end their marriage of 13 years. They said, “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down.” Their joint statement continued “We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.”

 

They share 3 kids together.

More about:
Divorce
Isla Fisher
Sasha Baron Cohen

