Sarah Jordan’s Tips for NTI Learning
Empty Classroom
NTI learning or virtual learning can definitely be overwhelming. As a Hoosier, we had a choice to choose in-person or virtual learning and my family had to choose virtual learning to keep other family members safe. I’m not going to lie, I cried many tears over missing the “traditional” experience to start the year with my first grader and kindergartener. As a parent, you dream about your child’s first day of school with their little backpack, getting on the bus as a big kid. But this year, I don’t think anyone could’ve ever predicted a back to school season like this one.
With that being said, we are officially 2 weeks into virtual learning with 2 kiddos from home while I work from home, and have a 9 month old baby. After 2 weeks, I thought I’d share some tips and tricks to try to keep your sanity!!!
1) Make a set work space for your child somewhere in the house (or even beside you at work if that’s the case)
2) Have a fully detailed schedule, as much as you can control, in the work area to constantly reference
3) Prep all books, papers and print outs the night before for easy access
4) If you have multiple kids, find overlaps in your kids schedule to try to break together to eat/ have fun
5) Pack kids lunches in their lunch box the night before for ease for you and normalcy for them. Make it fun!
6) Set alarms to start the next video chat throughout the day
7) Create a portable version of your child’s setup if you need to to go to a different room, grandparents, sitters etc. We have found that a large 3 inch binder is helpful as well as actually utilizing our kids backpacks to transport their stuff. Plus, they love using their backpack
8) Use an accordion style file folder with multiple tabs to separate work for each day, or a series of folders
9) Find other parents in your kids class to form a “group” of some sort to help each other navigate the NTI process together. It makes you feel less isolated, plus you can help each other and maybe bother the teacher less.
10) Give yourself grace. IT IS A LEARNING CURVE FOR EVERYONE! The teacher will get better. You will get better. Your kids will get better.