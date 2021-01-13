      Weather Alert

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon Set to Make $1 Million Per Episode for ‘SATC’ Revival

Jan 13, 2021 @ 7:21am

NOW it all comes together. Sarah Jessica Parker announced on Sunday that HBO Max was doing a ‘Sex and the City’ revival ‘Sex and the City: Next Chapter’ set to debut this spring starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. Noticeably absent is Kim Cattrall not returning into her iconic role of Samantha.

SJP, Kristin, and Cynthia are all returning as executive producers AND they are each going to make more than $1 MILLION PER EPISODE to do the revival. All 3 stars are set to make more than $10 million each for the series.

 

