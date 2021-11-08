      Weather Alert

Sarah Jessica Parker Hits Back At Comments Over Her Aging Looks

Nov 8, 2021 @ 6:37am

Sarah Jessica Parker is hitting back at chatter she and her “Sex and the City” co-stars have been getting about how they have aged.

She spoke out in Vogue saying, “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man.,” ’Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’”

Parker is referring to the pics of her rocking her natural gray locks that went viral after she was spotted having lunch with friends in July. “I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite,” “Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”

The double-standard has been a thing for years, but social media has just made it louder.

“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” she said. “I know what I look like. I have no choice,” she added. “What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

 

SOURCE

TAGS
aging misogny Sarah Jessica Parker Vogue
POPULAR POSTS
'Dads On Duty' Gaining Momentum To Go National After Viral Story
The Judges Didn't Know What To Do With The Beach Ball's Performance On "The Masked Singer"
Missed Connections: Crying Guy At Circle K and Cell Phone Case Kiosk Hottie
"Dancing Dad" Spreads Positivity To Celebrate Son Beating Cancer
'Hocus Pocus 2' Plot Details
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On