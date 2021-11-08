Sarah Jessica Parker Hits Back At Comments Over Her Aging Looks

Sarah Jessica Parker is hitting back at chatter she and her “Sex and the City” co-stars have been getting about how they have aged.
She spoke out in Vogue saying, “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man.,” “’Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’”
Parker is referring to the pics of her rocking her natural gray locks that went viral after she was spotted having lunch with friends in July. “I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite,” “Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”
The double-standard has been a thing for years, but social media has just made it louder.
“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” she said. “I know what I look like. I have no choice,” she added. “What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”
