Sarah Jessica Parker Developing New Reality Dating Show

Jul 2, 2020 @ 8:31am

Sarah Jessica Parker is set to executive produce a dating show at Lifetime.

The tentatively titled “Swipe Swap” will follow single people who exchange locations in order to search for love in a new place.

The description for “Swipe Swap”: Two hopeful singles who trade places and adopt each other’s lifestyles — from living in one another’s homes and visiting each other’s favorite local haunts, to connecting with one another’s closest friends and family — all in the pursuit of romance in their new cities. There are plenty of eligible partners out there — what if these hopefuls have just been looking for their match in the wrong place?

 

