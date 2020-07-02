Sarah Jessica Parker Developing New Reality Dating Show
Sarah Jessica Parker is set to executive produce a dating show at Lifetime.
The tentatively titled “Swipe Swap” will follow single people who exchange locations in order to search for love in a new place.
The description for “Swipe Swap”: Two hopeful singles who trade places and adopt each other’s lifestyles — from living in one another’s homes and visiting each other’s favorite local haunts, to connecting with one another’s closest friends and family — all in the pursuit of romance in their new cities. There are plenty of eligible partners out there — what if these hopefuls have just been looking for their match in the wrong place?
