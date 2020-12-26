      Weather Alert

Santa’s Reindeer Caught On Video

Dec 26, 2020 @ 11:54am
Portrait of Father Christmas Pointing at the Camera

Woah! Someone in Connecticut got video of several reindeer strolling down a street single-file, and posted it on Tik Tok. They appeared to be stretching their legs before the big trip!

 

Uploader Tony Bianchi included a caption that read, “We had some visitors last night.”

One astrophysicist estimates Santa’s reindeer have to maintain a speed of approximately 650 miles per second — which is 3,000 times the speed of sound — to make it to every child’s home before Christmas morning arrives. That’s pretty fast.

SOURCE

 

TAGS
Connecticut reindeer security camera tik tok viral
POPULAR POSTS
Saturday Night Live - Christmas Morning
Ed Sheeran "Afterglow"
Court Orders Baker to Stop Using Special Ingredient in Cookies
Kim Kardashian West Is Giving Away $500 To 1,000
What's Coming to Netflix in January 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE