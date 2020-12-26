Santa’s Reindeer Caught On Video
Woah! Someone in Connecticut got video of several reindeer strolling down a street single-file, and posted it on Tik Tok. They appeared to be stretching their legs before the big trip!
Uploader Tony Bianchi included a caption that read, “We had some visitors last night.”
One astrophysicist estimates Santa’s reindeer have to maintain a speed of approximately 650 miles per second — which is 3,000 times the speed of sound — to make it to every child’s home before Christmas morning arrives. That’s pretty fast.
