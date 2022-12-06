Santa Sleigh 5K Thank You!

On December 3rd, 2022 Alpha Media Louisville teamed up with Louisville Parks & Recreation to put on the 3rd Annual 5K for Kids, in efforts to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana. This year, the companies introduced a winter 5K: Santa Sleigh 5K. This family friendly race invited Participants to run and/or walk in their ugliest Christmas sweaters & jingle bells for a festive morning at Joe Creason Park. Santa Clause flew down from the North Pole & started the race with a “Ho, Ho, Ho” and ended the day by handing out medals to finishers as they crossed the finish line. Race participants enjoyed sweet treats handed out by Santa’s helpers when crossing the finish line.

Ronald McDonald House Representative, Dani Harper, stated in regards to the event:

“Thank you so much for all the effort you put into making this happen! It was such a fun event. A family who is currently staying with us from Connecticut were there and ran in the race and had a great time! We collected SO MANY stuffed animal donations and got to connect with our community, all thanks to you. We hope we get to do it again next year.”

Morgan Woodrum, Public Information Supervisor of Louisville Parks and Recreation:

“The Santa Sleigh 5K turned out to be a fun and festive community event, which would not have been possible without Alpha Media’s dedicated partnership. It’s wonderful when agencies are able to come together to host an event of this caliber and provide not only fun for the community but also show an immense amount of compassion to a very deserving charity – RMHCK. We’d like to thank everyone involved who helped make the Santa Sleigh 5K a tremendous success!”

Casey Wrins, Promotions Director for Alpha Media:

“It is so refreshing to see people come together for the greater good. It was a morning filled with so many smiling faces, festive music & great people. Our sponsors & partnership with the Louisville Parks & Recreation has made the event planning process easy and allowed us to focus on what is most important, which was helping the families of the Ronald Mcdonald House. I want to give a huge thank you to everyone who donated, sponsored, participated and came out on December 3rd at Joe Creason Park for the Santa Sleigh 5K for kids. I can’t wait to do it again next year!”

Micheal Clemmons, Owner for Louisville Running Company:

“The festive holiday spirit of the Louisville running community was alive and well at the run/walk on Saturday. It was so exciting to see nearly 200 people gather on a winter morning, clad in Santa hats and holiday attire, to exercise together. We look forward to seeing this event grow bigger and better in the coming years.”

With 189 participants, the event was able to raise $2,691, along with an array of toy donations to go directly to The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana.

Alpha Media would like to thank the following sponsors that helped make this event possible:

Title Sponsor:

Co-Sponsor:

Co-Sponsor:

Additional thanks to the following partners in making this event successful: