Santa Claus Is Coming To Town…Saturday
December 7, 2022 12:55PM EST
PHOTO: WAVE3
Santa Claus is literally coming to town…lots of them…for the 11th Annual SantaCon in Louisville Saturday (December 10) 2 p.m. to midnight. SantaCon gathers dozens of people dressed LIKE Santa Claus to parade down Louisville streets and spread holiday cheer, all leading to a big North Pole Extravaganza party.
If you want to take part, you are asked to purchase a SantaCon Louisville wristband, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack.
