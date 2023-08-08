99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Boyfriend Passes Away From ALS

August 8, 2023 8:58AM EDT
Sad news as Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, Bryan Randall, lost his quiet three-year battle with ALS at the age of 57. He had requested of his family and friends that his diagnosis be kept private, and now his family is asking mourners to donate to ALS Research Foundation.

Bullock and Randall met in 2015 when he photographed her son’s birthday party and they started dating soon after.

