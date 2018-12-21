Sandra Bullocks Admits She Had The Hots For Keanu Reeves During “Speed”

So great she’s confirming what we all hoped and assumed!

It’s been almost 25 years since Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves starred in Speed—but the actress remembers having the hots for him like it was yesterday.

She talked about it on yesterday’s Ellen Show saying “It was hard for me to, like, really be serious,” “He would look at me, and I would, like, [nervous laughter].” It looks like he was a good acting partner, too. “My dress sort of kept flying up…So, I said, ‘Whatever you do, just keep my dress down,'” “The whole stunt, he just made sure my dress [was kept down]….It was very sweet.”

Her new Netflix movie looks INTENSE…and she talked to Ellen about how easy it was to yell at her on-screen kids LOL

