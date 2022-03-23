      Weather Alert

Sandra Bullock Is Embarrassed She Made This Movie

Mar 23, 2022 @ 6:50am

Sandra Bullock does have one career regret… she wishes she wouldn’t have made ‘Speed 2: Cruise Control.’ “I have one that no one came around to, and I’m still embarrassed that I was in, it’s called Speed 2, and I’m very vocal about it. Makes no sense: slow boat, slowly going towards an island.”

In case you missed that one, it was the 1997 followup to the super popular “Speed”…this one starring Willem Dafoe as the bad guy. The story is that her character is on a cruise with her boyfriend and the couple must stop the boat from crashing into an oil tanker. Probably not the best premise, but sometimes Hollywood will do anything to capitalize on the success of the first movie LOL.

 

She’s now starring in “The Lost City” with Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliff and Brad Pitt and it looks hysterical!  But after this, she’s stepping away from acting.

