Samuel L. Jackson Wants People To “Stay The F*** At Home”
Samuel L. Jackson is not afraid to share his feelings.
As we all deal with COVID-19, Jackson has one simple message, “Stay The F**k At Home.”
On Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jackson read a poem from the writers of the book Go The F**k To Sleep. Jackson’s narration of the original book took off several years ago.
In the age of social distancing, the author thought it would be great if Jackson relayed the message in order for us to stay safe.
Could Samuel L. Jackson reading almost anything make you pay attention to it?