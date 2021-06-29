      Weather Alert

Samuel L. Jackson To Receive an Honorary Oscar

Jun 29, 2021 @ 6:23am

Samuel L. Jackson is an icon in the TV and film industry, but he has never receive the top honor of an Oscar until now. Coming up in January 2022, Samuel L. Jackson will receive and honorary Oscar!

He is amongst 4 people who will each receive the awards.

TAGS
Academy Awards honorary oscar Oscar Samuel L. Jackson
POPULAR POSTS
Missed Connections: Bourbon, Boots and Biceps
Kelly Tries Twizzlers For The First Time...EVER
You Laugh You Lose: Keep It Up!
Kanye West Is Suing Walmart For Ripping Off His Yeezys
Woman Who Caused Massive Pileup At Tour de France Will Be Sued By Event Organizers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On